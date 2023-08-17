🔴 Live: ECOWAS military chiefs to meet over Niger coup

HOUR BY HOUR

West African military chiefs are set to meet Thursday in Ghana to coordinate a possible intervention aimed at reversing Niger's coup. But it appears the African Union disagrees with a military outcome. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Military chiefs from ECOWAS are set to meet in Ghana on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 to discuss possible military intervention in Niger, regional military and political sources said on Tuesday.

West African military chiefs are set to meet Thursday in Ghana to coordinate a possible intervention aimed at reversing Niger's coup.

Alarmed by a cascade of takeovers in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to create a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

The meeting of the top brass on Thursday and Friday comes after fresh violence in the insurgent-hit country, with jihadists killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush.

Key developments from Wednesday, August 16:

The African Union is 'rejecting' a military solution to the coup in Niger. The African Union’s Peace and Security Council, the organ in charge of enforcing the bloc’s decisions, met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday for talks on the crisis in Niger that one African diplomat described as "difficult".

According to several sources cited by French media, the council rejected an ECOWAS proposal to stage a military intervention unless the Nigerien military junta cedes power and reinstates President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum has been under house arrest since the July 26 coup.

Meanwhile the United Nations warned Wednesday that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished country, urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert catastrophe.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA highlighted that even before Niger’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum was toppled in a coup late last month, the country counted more than three million acutely food-insecure people.

Finally, the United States said Wednesday that a new ambassador would head shortly to Niger as planned and would help lead diplomacy aimed at reversing the coup.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, was confirmed by the Senate as ambassador one day after the coup after her nomination was held up for a full year as part of an unrelated political battle.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

