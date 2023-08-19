🔴 Live: ECOWAS delegation arrives in coup-hit Niger for talks

HOUR BY HOUR

A delegation from the West African bloc ECOWAS arrived in Niger on Saturday for talks with the military officers who seized power in a July 26 coup, according to FRANCE 24's regional correspondent. The plane carrying the delegation arrived in Niamey a day after the bloc's military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Read our liveblog for the latest updates on the situation in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

People walk on a street in Niamey, Niger in this photo taken on August 2, 2023.

4:35pm: ECOWAS defence chiefs agree on objectives, logistics of Niger mission

Following a two-day meeting of ECOWAS defence chiefs in the Ghanaian capital Accra, the bloc’s commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said they agreed to commit troops for a military deployment in coup-hit Niger, adding that they were “ready to go” whenever the order was given.

During the talks on Thursday and Friday, the ECOWAS defence chiefs fine-tuned the objectives and strategic capacity required for a military mission to restore democracy in Niger, Musah told journalists in Accra.

He indicated, however, that ECOWAS is not yet giving up on diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger.

3:30pm: ECOWAS delegation arrives in Niamey

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Niger's capital, Niamey, according to FRANCE 24 and RFI's regional correspondent Serge Daniel.

The delegation arrived a day after the bloc's military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger's governing military council confirmed the arrival of the ECOWAS representatives, headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.

A previous ECOWAS delegation led by Abubakar earlier this month tried and failed to meet Bazoum and the coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

8:41am: Niger PM says 'nothing will happen' to captive president, according to The New York Times

Niger's junta-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, on Friday told The New York Times that the generals who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup will do him no harm.

"Nothing will happen to him, because we don't have a tradition of violence in Niger," Zeine, the most senior civilian appointed by the military leaders, told the newspaper in an interview from Dakar on the fate of still-detained Bazoum.

Zeine also insisted the Niger coup leaders had no intention of collaborating with Russia, or with Kremlin-backed Wagner Group mercenaries.

Key developments from Friday, August 18:

West African defence chiefs said on Friday they were ready for an armed intervention in Niger following the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last month, but a diplomatic mission was possible over the weekend to keep talks open.

The ECOWAS statement followed two days of talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra on the crisis in Niger after coup leaders ignored the bloc's deadline to step down.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

