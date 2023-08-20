🔴 Live: Niger coup leader vows a return to democracy within three years

Hour by hour

Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani – who took power after army officers toppled president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 – said in a televised address on Saturday night that a transition to civilian rule happen within three years. An ECOWAS delegation earlier on Saturday met with Bazoum in the presence of the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Zeine, and a member of the junta. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

12:56pm: Pope calls for peace in coup-hit Niger

Pope Francis on Sunday urged a diplomatic solution to a political crisis in Niger, sparked by a coup that threatens stability in the region.

"I am following with concern what is happening in Niger, and join the bishops' call in favour of peace in the country and stability in the Sahel," said Pope Francis, addressing the faithful in St Peter's Square after his Angelus prayer.

"I join with prayer the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of everyone," said the 86-year-old.

9:56am: Leader of Niger's junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years, but gives no details

The leader of mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger's democratically elected president said Saturday night that they will return the country to civilian rule within three years.

General Abdourahmane Tiani gave no details on the plan, saying on state television only that the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta.

“I am convinced that ... we will work together to find a way out of the crisis, in the interests of all,” Tiani said, commenting after his first meeting with a regional delegation seeking to resolve the West African nation’s crisis.

Key developments from Saturday, August 19:

An ECOWAS delegation met with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the presence of the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Zeine, and a member of the junta. The meeting came hours after the delegation arrived in Niger’s capital Niamey in a fresh bid to defuse the crisis that has gripped the country since July 26 coup.

The new US ambassador to Niger has arrived in Niamey as diplomatic efforts continue to resolve the crisis following last month's military coup, the State Department announced Saturday.

But Kathleen FitzGibbon will not formally present her credentials to the military government, which the US does not recognise, the department said in a statement.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

