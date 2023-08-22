Ethiopia to launch joint Saudi probe into alleged migrant killings by border guards

Ethiopia will launch a joint investigation with Riyadh into a Human Rights Watch report that accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants trying to enter the Gulf kingdom, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Mustafa Sofian, 22, an Ethiopian migrant who said he lost his left leg after the Saudi border guards fired at him, poses for a picture with his prosthetic leg after being repatriated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Harar, Ethiopia, August 20, 2023.

"The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with the Saudi Authorities," the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, a day after the publication of the HRW report sparked global outrage.

pic.twitter.com/dszgVsNAo1 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Ethiopia 🇪🇹 (@mfaethiopia) August 22, 2023

The allegations, described as "unfounded" by a Saudi government source, point to surge in abuses along the perilous route from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians live and work.

One 20-year-old woman from Ethiopia's Oromia region, interviewed by HRW, said Saudi border guards opened fire on a group of migrants they had just released from custody.

"They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry," she said.

Washington, a longtime ally of Riyadh, urged "a thorough and transparent investigation" into the allegations, which were dismissed by a Saudi government source who spoke to AFP.

"The allegations included in the Human Rights Watch report about Saudi border guards shooting Ethiopians while they were crossing the Saudi-Yemeni border are unfounded and not based on reliable sources," said the source, who requested anonymity.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the report "very concerning" but noted the "serious" allegations were difficult to verify.

The New York-based rights group has documented abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade.

But, it said, the latest killings appear to be "widespread and systematic" and may amount to crimes against humanity.

Last year, UN experts reported "concerning allegations" that "cross-border artillery shelling and small-arms fire by Saudi Arabia security forces killed approximately 430 migrants" in southern Saudi Arabia and northern Yemen during the first four months of 2022.

In March that year, repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia began under an agreement between the two countries. Ethiopia's foreign ministry said about 100,000 of its citizens were expected to be sent home over several months.

