Law on police violence: In California, victims' families seek the truth

Issued on: Modified:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS FRANCE 24
By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphane BERNSTEIN | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER

Police violence has been a big topic in the US recently, but one state is trying to keep it in check with more transparency. The 1421 law passed in California in January lets victims' relatives consult the files of police officers in certain cases. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is refusing to cooperate with House Democrats on the impeachment inquiry over Ukraine. 

And could a pro-Hong Kong tweet bring down the NBA in China?  We bring you more on the growing scandal in one of basketball's biggest markets.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.