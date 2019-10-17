Skip to main content
Canada's Justin Trudeau in tough re-election bid

Issued on:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
By: Delano D'SOUZA | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO

In this special edition we focus on Canada ahead of the election there. Canadians will head to the polls on October 21 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fighting to keep the country's top job. According to opinion polls, his popularity is at near-record lows. We look back at Trudeau's legacy, which has been far from scandal-free. We also speak to Frédéric Mérand, an associate professor of political science at the University of Montréal, for more insight.

