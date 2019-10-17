The Interview

Native American activist Madonna Thunder Hawk: 'It's the young people's time now'

Our guest is Madonna Thunder Hawk. She is a legendary Native American civil rights activist and co-founder of the American Indian organisation Women of All Red Nations. She is currently starring in "Warrior Women", a documentary depicting her life. Thunder Hawk reflects on the fight for Native American rights, the progress achieved over the decades, and the need for a new generation to take up the mantle. "American policy has always been a policy of taking", she tells FRANCE 24.