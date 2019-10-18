Perspective

The Green New Deal: Putting the climate at the heart of global policy

Climate scientists agree that our love affair with fossil fuels is the root cause of our steadily warming planet. The evidence suggests we’re already witnessing the effects of a climate catastrophe - but what if there was an economically viable way to abandon fossil fuels and fully transition to renewables? We speak to author and economist Jeremy Rifkin about his latest book "The Green New Deal: Why the Fossil Fuel Civilization Will Collapse by 2028, and the Bold Economic Plan to Save Life on Earth".