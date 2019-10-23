USA: 400 years later, wounds of slavery yet to heal
In 1619, an English ship carrying 20 manacled Africans docked on the shores of what is now the US state of Virginia. The event is considered the official start of slavery in the United States, which lasted for well over two centuries. Today, 400 years later, many descendants of those men and women who were heartlessly bought and sold say the US still has a long way to go to face up to this dark chapter in its history. Our correspondents report.
