How Macri has failed to turn Argentina's economy around

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Mathilde GUILLAUME | Richard SHPUNTOFF | Matias MUSA

As Argentinians prepare to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect their president, the country is yet again bogged down in an economic crisis. The peso has been devalued, inflation is spiralling and many people are going hungry. President Mauricio Macri is running for re-election but is being distanced by his main rivals, the Peronist ticket of Alberto Fernandez and former president Cristina Kirchner. Macri, who undid many of Kirchner's policies, is widely accused of being responsible for Argentina's current crisis. Our correspondents report.