Inside the Americas

This week, four major drug companies reached a settlement of $260 million with two Ohio counties over responsibility for the opioid epidemic. In the United States, it kills around 130 people every single day. The crisis has devastated entire communities, torn families apart and left many people without a future. But in some places, there are glimmers of hope. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Bolivia's President Evo Morales says post-election protests are like a coup. We take a closer look at the man credited with reducing poverty in Bolivia during his time in office. His controversial re-election has now been confirmed by the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

And Chile's president apologises for the failures of past governments. Sebastian Piñera has announced a raft of measures in a bid to keep protesters off the street.