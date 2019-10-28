One year after his election, how do Brazilians rate Bolsonaro?

Pierre LE DUFF | Florence GOISNARD By: Catherine OSBORN

Exactly one year ago, the far right came to power in Brazil with the election of Jair Bolsonaro as president. Since then, the former army captain, who is openly nostalgic for Brazil’s dictatorship, has made plenty of headlines. With his free-market economy minister, he has promised to turn the country upside down and rid it of corruption. So one year on, what do Brazilians think of the man sometimes nicknamed the "Trump of the Tropics"? Our correspondents report.