The Cuban revolution: A guerrilla uprising that captured the world's imagination
Issued on: Modified:
You have to admire the dedication of the scrappy band of Cuban revolutionaries like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara who battled the US-backed Batista regime, particularly as everything around them was going so wrong. So says the author of a new book, "Cuba Libre! Che, Fidel, and the Improbable Revolution That Changed World History". Tony Perrottet tells us how the band of men camped out in their rebel guerrilla base kept going, despite all the knockbacks of crash landings and ambushes, to finally prevail.
Perrottet believes that to write a true history exposé of what life was like for the Cuban revolutionaries, you have to visit the sites. So he spent several years travelling the country to really understand what they went through. He joined us for Perspective.