Perspective

The Cuban revolution: A guerrilla uprising that captured the world's imagination

You have to admire the dedication of the scrappy band of Cuban revolutionaries like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara who battled the US-backed Batista regime, particularly as everything around them was going so wrong. So says the author of a new book, "Cuba Libre! Che, Fidel, and the Improbable Revolution That Changed World History". Tony Perrottet tells us how the band of men camped out in their rebel guerrilla base kept going, despite all the knockbacks of crash landings and ambushes, to finally prevail.