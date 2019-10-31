Inside the Americas

This week, we take a look at leftist Alberto Fernandez's victory in the Argentinian presidential race. In a country facing the worst economic crisis in two decades, voters delivered a stunning rebuke to incumbent conservative Mauricio Macri's austerity measures.

Meanwhile, in California, wildfires continue to ravage the state. This week, residents in southern California were issued an extreme alert due to the Getty Fire, while the Kincade Fire spread in the north of the state. Weather conditions have turned much of the state into a tinder box.

And at the US-Mexican border, one NGO is trying to bring separated families together, if just for a few minutes at a time. This as the US Customs and Border Protection said nearly 475,000 migrant families were arrested at the southern border over the past year. That's an increase of 342% since 2018.