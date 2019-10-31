Risking their lives: Why taxi rides in Mexico can be dangerous for women

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN

In Mexico, it's not uncommon to hear of women being abducted, raped or even killed after getting into taxis. Every day, there are new victims of drivers and their accomplices in organised crime. So far this year, there have been more than 200 reports of attacks inside taxi cabs in Mexico City alone. Our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.