Crisis in Haiti nears boiling point

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Flavian CHARUEL | Anca ULEA

For nearly a year and a half, protesters in Haiti have been calling on President Jovenel Moïse to step down. What began with dissatisfaction at fuel shortages has evolved into widespread anger over the rising cost of living and a corrupt elite. All sectors of Haiti's economy and public services are at a standstill, and demonstrations often descend into riots. FRANCE 24's Flavian Charuel reports.