Skip to main content
Live
#CHINA
#Iraq
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Crisis in Haiti nears boiling point

Issued on:

FOCUS
FOCUS FRANCE 24
By: Flavian CHARUEL | Anca ULEA

For nearly a year and a half, protesters in Haiti have been calling on President Jovenel Moïse to step down. What began with dissatisfaction at fuel shortages has evolved into widespread anger over the rising cost of living and a corrupt elite. All sectors of Haiti's economy and public services are at a standstill, and demonstrations often descend into riots. FRANCE 24's Flavian Charuel reports.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.