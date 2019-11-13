Inside the Americas

November 2019 will go down as a turning point in Bolivian history, marking the end of Evo Morales's presidency and nearly a decade and a half of socialist rule. He's now flown off to Mexico, while Bolivia's Constitutional Court has endorsed the deputy speaker of the Senate, Jeanine Añez. She proclaimed herself interim president, filling the power vacuum. We take a closer look at the major players in Bolivia's political chaos.

Meanwhile, in the United States, there are nearly 700,000 people known as "Dreamers", young people who were either brought to the US illegally as children or came with families that overstayed their visas. Many of them hit the streets to protest in front of the US Supreme Court this week. Opening arguments got underway there over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or DACA. Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to end the programme, claiming his predecessor Barack Obama exceeded his constitutional powers when he created DACA by executive action.



And in Chile, sitting less than 100 kilometres from the capital Santiago, the Laguna de Aculeo was once a weekend getaway for families. But in just the past five years, the 2,000-year-old lake has been wiped off the map: a victim of climate change.



