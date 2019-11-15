Inside Chile's unprecedented protest movement

REPORTERS FRANCE 24

By: Ingrid PIPONIOT | Paul CABANIS

For the past month, Chile has witnessed unprecedented mass protests. Demonstrators are angry at the ultra free-market model established during the Pinochet dictatorship, which remains in force today and has turned the country into one of the most unequal in the world. In response to the rallies, President Sebastián Piñera and his government have resorted to a violent crackdown: a return to the methods of dictatorship. FRANCE 24’s team reports from the ground.