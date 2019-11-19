Local residents left to clean up beaches after Brazil's worst oil spill

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Catherine OSBORN | Pierre LE DUFF | Louise RAULAIS

Brazil is in the midst of the worst oil spill in its history. Since the end of August, oil has covered coasts across the northeast, a poor region that depends on tourism and fishing. Despite the scale of the disaster, authorities have been slow to respond, leaving locals scraping off the oil in a bid to keep the beaches attractive to holidaymakers. Our correspondents report from Porto Sauipe.