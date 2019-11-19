Skip to main content
Live
#Israeli settlements
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Local residents left to clean up beaches after Brazil's worst oil spill

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS FRANCE 24
By: Catherine OSBORN | Pierre LE DUFF | Louise RAULAIS

Brazil is in the midst of the worst oil spill in its history. Since the end of August, oil has covered coasts across the northeast, a poor region that depends on tourism and fishing. Despite the scale of the disaster, authorities have been slow to respond, leaving locals scraping off the oil in a bid to keep the beaches attractive to holidaymakers. Our correspondents report from Porto Sauipe.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.