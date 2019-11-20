Skip to main content
Sinaloa, a Mexican 'narco-state' running on drug money

FOCUS
By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN

The western Mexican state of Sinaloa is the historical stronghold of organised crime in the country. Sinaloa is also the name of the infamous drug cartel, which is considered the most powerful on the American continent. Although its leader "El Chapo" is now in prison in the United States, the cartel remains highly influential. While Mexico as a whole is on the verge of recession, the state of Sinaloa boasts an annual growth rate of about 6 percent, as drug money sustains the region. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Wassim Cornet.

