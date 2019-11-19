Perspective

Why millions of US citizens risk being deported over technicalities

Some 20 million US citizens are at risk of being deported or having their citizenship revoked, this as the Trump administration ramps up a process that involves seizing on tiny mistakes made in the application process. Professor Amanda Frost from Washington College of Law tells us that revoking US citizenship is nothing new, but that we are seeing a sharp rise in the numbers involved. As a result, people who have lived in the US for decades, married US citizens and committed no crime find themselves targeted.