Bolivia crisis: Tensions in capital La Paz amid reprisal attacks

INSIDE THE AMERICAS FRANCE 24

By: Christopher MOORE | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

In Bolivia, tensions are running high in the wake of the resignation of Evo Morales. The president stepped down on November 10 and fled for asylum in Mexico after weeks of protests over a disputed election. His departure has split the capital La Paz into rival neighbourhoods, with some households preparing themselves for reprisal attacks. Our correspondents Pascale Mariani and Simone Bruno report, with Camille Nedelec.