Inside the Americas

Bolivia crisis: Tensions in capital La Paz amid reprisal attacks
Issued on: Modified:
In Bolivia, tensions are running high in the wake of the resignation of Evo Morales. The president stepped down on November 10 and fled for asylum in Mexico after weeks of protests over a disputed election. His departure has split the capital La Paz into rival neighbourhoods, with some households preparing themselves for reprisal attacks. Our correspondents Pascale Mariani and Simone Bruno report, with Camille Nedelec.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the bid to impeach President Donald Trump has become a national soap opera. Since the first public hearings began in Washington, millions have been taking time out to tune in - or, in other cases, to deliberately tune out.
Finally, a welcome return in New York Harbour: for years, pollution had kept humpback whales out of its waters. But now the marine giants are making a comeback, much to the delight of tourists.