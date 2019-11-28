South America: On the path of extremes

PERSPECTIVE FRANCE 24

From the Andes to the Amazon rainforest, South America is a region of extreme environments. Over the years, its numerous populations have had to adapt to the challenges of their surroundings and as the threat of global warming becomes ever more present, they're now having to adapt faster than ever before. Our guest is award-winning journalist and travel writer Alfred de Montesquiou, who's recently returned from five months in the region to write his latest book, "On the Path of Extremes". He told us more about his trip.