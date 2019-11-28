Inside the Americas

Three American men got their first taste of freedom this week after 36 years in jail. They were sentenced to life in prison in 1984 for the murder of a Baltimore teenager, a crime they didn't commit. But after much lobbying, their case was reviewed and they were finally set free. We find out more.

Meanwhile, in Colombia, clashes broke out this week between protesters and security forces. The violence in Bogota came just after President Ivan Duque held a meeting with the protest movement. Neither side was able to agree on a clear path forward, with demonstrators instead staging a new national strike on Wednesday.

And in the United States, millions of families are coming together this week for Thanksgiving. During the annual presidential pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey, Donald Trump popped off a few impeachment jokes, as he continued the 30-year-old tradition. This year's turkey named Butter got off the hook, along with his friend Bread. But if many vegetarians had their way, Americans wouldn't be eating any turkeys at all over the holidays. We take a closer look at this phenomenon.