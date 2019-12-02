In French Guiana, gold mining accused of role in destroying Amazon rainforest

FOCUS France 2

By: FRANCE 2 | Malcolm SURER

As the UN COP25 climate change conference opens in Madrid, we focus on the issue of deforestation. The Amazon rainforest - a major climate regulator - is under immense strain from logging, mining and farming activities. We take you to France's part of the Amazon, in French Guiana. Gold mining - by big companies and small extractors but also thousands of illegal miners - is accused of playing a role in destroying the forest there. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24's Malcolm Surer.