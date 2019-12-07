The challenges facing Mexico City's first ever female mayor

By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN

As Socialist Claudia Sheinbaum marks her first year as mayor of Mexico City, our reporters went to meet this divorced, 56-year-old mother and scientist by training, who stands out in the male-dominated Mexican political landscape. In order to lead the metropolis of 22 million inhabitants, Sheinbaum faces many challenges. The Mexican capital is one of the most polluted cities in the world and is riddled with violence, drug cartels and corruption.