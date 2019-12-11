Skip to main content
'Sensitivity readers', a new must in the US publishing world?

By: Hayde ADAMS | Valérie DEFERT | Romain JANY

For today's authors, getting the sensitivity of a book right on issues like race, religion, gender, sexuality, chronic illness and physical disabilities is not always an easy task. With the rise of social media, more and more books are facing public scrutiny and viral criticism. As a result, US children's book authors and publishers are taking precautions, using so-called "sensitivity readers", who provide them with feedback. But some argue this amounts to censorship. Our California correspondents report.

