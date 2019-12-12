Inside the Americas

The rate of mothers dying in childbirth is dropping around the world - almost everywhere, it seems, except the United States. The maternal mortality rate there is actually rising and has more than doubled in the past twenty years. Over 700 American women die each year from complications related to pregnancy and there are massive disparities along racial lines. Black women are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Our correspondent Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York.

Also, this week in Washington, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They say Trump presents a clear and present danger to both US national security and next year's presidential election. We tell you what those charges are and how they fit into the impeachment inquiry against the president.

Finally, in today's hair-trigger social media landscape, authors and publishers are taking special precautions to identify potential pitfalls to being politically correct. Many are turning to so-called "sensitivity readers": people who provide feedback on issues like race, religion, gender, sexuality, chronic illness and physical disabilities. But some argue that this growing reliance on "sensitivity readers" amounts to censorship. Our California correspondents Valérie Defert and Romain Jany report.

