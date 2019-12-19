Fall of a heavyweight? Colombia's ex-president Uribe faces charges in Supreme Court
Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe once enjoyed sky-high support for the way he dealt with the country's FARC guerrillas. But a decade on from his presidency, it's a very different story, with Colombia's Supreme Court ordering an investigation into Uribe for allegedly manipulating witnesses. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and James Vasina.
