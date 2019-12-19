Fall of a heavyweight? Colombia's ex-president Uribe faces charges in Supreme Court

Alvaro Uribe, President of Colombia from 2002 to 2010. FRANCE 24

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe once enjoyed sky-high support for the way he dealt with the country's FARC guerrillas. But a decade on from his presidency, it's a very different story, with Colombia's Supreme Court ordering an investigation into Uribe for allegedly manipulating witnesses. Our correspondents report.