Skip to main content
Live
#Trump
#FranceOnStrike
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Fall of a heavyweight? Colombia's ex-president Uribe faces charges in Supreme Court

Issued on: Modified:

Alvaro Uribe, President of Colombia from 2002 to 2010.
Alvaro Uribe, President of Colombia from 2002 to 2010. FRANCE 24
By: Juan OROZCO | Catherine OSBORN | Pascale MARIANI

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe once enjoyed sky-high support for the way he dealt with the country's FARC guerrillas. But a decade on from his presidency, it's a very different story, with Colombia's Supreme Court ordering an investigation into Uribe for allegedly manipulating witnesses. Our correspondents report.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and James Vasina.

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.