Four centuries later, wounds of slavery yet to heal in America

Inside The Americas FRANCE 24

By: Nadia MASSIH Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Agnès LE COSSEC | Laura WELFRINGER

In this special edition of Inside the Americas marking the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in the United States, we take a look at the plight of black farmers in the US, who are still suffering from racism today. We also examine the legacy of slavery with George Imongo Kintiba, lecturer at the African American Studies Department of the University of Maryland.