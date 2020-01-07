Nine million American pensioners forced to work into old age

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI

As strikes continue in France over pension reform, we focus on the situation in the United States. US pensions are based on a public pay-as-you-go system, which is managed at the federal level and is much less generous than in France. But only 26 percent of Americans have a complementary private pension plan. This means that many of them have to put money aside, and an increasing number are forced to keep working beyond the legal retirement age of 65 to make ends meet. Our Washington correspondents report.