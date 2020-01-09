Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#CarlosGhosn
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Inside the Americas

Democrats struggle to make their voices heard amid US-Iran tensions

Issued on: Modified:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS © France 24
By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Marion LORY

An air strike on two sites in Iraq housing US forces has revived US-Iran tensions. For the Iranians, it was payback for a targeted US drone strike that killed Iran's top general. The escalation in tensions has left many Democrats up in arms. They fear Trump is abusing his power and putting America in an uncomfortable position. Our correspondent Matthieu Mabin takes a closer look. 

Advertising

Staying in the US, the man who once ruled Hollywood is in court on charges of rape. The trial of Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein got underway this week in New York. 

And we take you backstage at the longest-running show on Broadway, "The Phantom of the Opera".

 

 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.