Brazil: Bolsonaro, one year on

Jair Bolsonaro © FRANCE 24

By: Pierre LE DUFF | Laura DAMASE

For the past year, Brazil has been led by far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who promised during his election campaign to "change the destiny of Brazil", eradicate corruption and turn the economy around. What to make of the first year in office of this controversial leader, who has made numerous sweeping statements and likes to show off his closeness to his “friend" Donald Trump? Our team reports.