Brazil: Bolsonaro, one year on
Issued on: Modified:
For the past year, Brazil has been led by far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who promised during his election campaign to "change the destiny of Brazil", eradicate corruption and turn the economy around. What to make of the first year in office of this controversial leader, who has made numerous sweeping statements and likes to show off his closeness to his “friend" Donald Trump? Our team reports.
In Brazil, more than a year after his stunning election victory against his left-wing opponent Fernando Haddad in October 2018, Jair Bolsonaro can still count on the unwavering support of around a third of the electorate. These voters defend him even when his outrageous statements make international headlines – whether it’s accusing NGOs of starting fires in the Amazon, mocking the physique of the French president’s wife Brigitte Macron, or calling journalists "an endangered species".
But more and more people now reject Bolsonaro’s policies. Today, Brazilian society is even more divided than it was during the presidential campaign.
>> Also read: "Free from jail, Brazil's ex-president Lula says left can win presidency in 2022"
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label