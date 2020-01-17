Inside the Americas

Impeachment proceedings: The perilous duty of Chief Justice John Roberts

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

In the US, the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are shifting into their final phase. Things are now moving to the Senate for a landmark trial. The top judge in that Senate trial is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, a stipulation required by the US Constitution. But the definition of his role in an impeachment trial is still poorly defined, with analysts saying it comes with more risks than responsibilities.