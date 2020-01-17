Inside the Americas

Impeachment proceedings: The perilous duty of Chief Justice John Roberts
In the US, the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are shifting into their final phase. Things are now moving to the Senate for a landmark trial. The top judge in that Senate trial is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, a stipulation required by the US Constitution. But the definition of his role in an impeachment trial is still poorly defined, with analysts saying it comes with more risks than responsibilities.
Meanwhile, ten years ago in Haiti, a massive earthquake devastated the country. Some 220,000 people lost their lives. One decade after the disaster, the island nation has yet to recover, despite billions in international aid.
And the nominations for this year's Oscars were announced this week. Once again, the main categories were dominated by mostly male, mostly white nominees. Those nominations came just after the Golden Globe awards were also slammed for their lack of diversity. We hear from some of the many industry insiders who are more and more frustrated at the lack of progress when it comes to equal representation.
