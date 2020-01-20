Skip to main content
Live
#China
#Lebanon
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

'US exceptionalism is self-destructive', Jeffrey Sachs tells FRANCE 24

Issued on: Modified:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Armen GEORGIAN Follow

In an interview with FRANCE 24, renowned economist and policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs calls for a new American foreign policy that no longer strives to dominate the Middle East. "We’ve been at failed war after war, spending trillions of dollars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya. It's been disaster after disaster... This foreign policy is not working," Sachs tells Armen Georgian. He shares his thoughts on current US-Iran tensions, as well as the Trump administration's withdrawal from multilateral efforts on sustainable development and climate change. 

Advertising

Sachs also calls on Europe to develop a "stand-alone foreign policy" in order to provide leadership. On Iran, "Europe should find its voice and say to Trump: 'stop the bullying'", he adds.

Jeffrey Sachs is professor of sustainable development at Columbia University and special advisor to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 global objectives adopted in 2015.

 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.