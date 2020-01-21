Trade war: Will French wine exports turn sour?

By: Fanny ALLARD | Matthieu MABIN | Kethevane GORJESTANI

In October 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled in favour of the United States in a long-running dispute over plane subsidies, giving Washington the green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods. Top of the list was French wine. Our US correspondents report on the negative impact the tariffs are now having on American importers of French wine - as well as consumers.