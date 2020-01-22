Is Canada on losing end of CETA free trade agreement with EU?

A cattle feed yard in Alberta, Canada. Many Canadian farmers - but also agrifood industrials - claim they're on the losing end of the CETA free trade agreement with the European Union. Brussels is accused of imposing non-tariff barriers, especially strict food safety norms and regulations. © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

Although not yet fully ratified, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) should allow Canada and the European Union to boost their trade, especially in meat exports. But at what cost? In Europe, opponents of CETA focus on fears over Canadian beef such as the use of growth hormones. But over in Canada, farmers criticise the non-tariff barriers imposed by the EU and say the win-win deal that was promised is taking too long to materialise. Our correspondents went to meet them.