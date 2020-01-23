Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Holocaust
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Inside the Americas

Brazil's water crisis sparks concern

Issued on: Modified:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24
By: Clovis CASALI | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Marion LORY

In the Brazilian city of Rio, thousands of residents have been facing a drinking water crisis. Experts have recorded an abnormal amount of geosmin, a substance produced by micro algae that proliferate in water. Authorities and the company in charge of water distribution insist the substance isn't dangerous. But many residents are complaining of nausea and stomach aches. Our correspondents Fanny Lothaire, Pierre Le Duff and Laura Damase take us to the areas of Rio most affected and also to the source of the problem.

Advertising

Over in the United States, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is having repercussions on the Democratic primary. It has taken off the campaign trail four candidates, who are instead attending the trial as jurors. For Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bennet, this means missing decisive campaign events. 

Staying in the United States, a century ago marked the start of a period where alcohol was totally banned. Prohibition has left its mark in the history books. We take a closer look at its legacy.  

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.