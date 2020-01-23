Inside the Americas

In the Brazilian city of Rio, thousands of residents have been facing a drinking water crisis. Experts have recorded an abnormal amount of geosmin, a substance produced by micro algae that proliferate in water. Authorities and the company in charge of water distribution insist the substance isn't dangerous. But many residents are complaining of nausea and stomach aches. Our correspondents Fanny Lothaire, Pierre Le Duff and Laura Damase take us to the areas of Rio most affected and also to the source of the problem.

Over in the United States, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is having repercussions on the Democratic primary. It has taken off the campaign trail four candidates, who are instead attending the trial as jurors. For Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bennet, this means missing decisive campaign events.

Staying in the United States, a century ago marked the start of a period where alcohol was totally banned. Prohibition has left its mark in the history books. We take a closer look at its legacy.

