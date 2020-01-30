Inside the Americas

The US state of California is in the midst of a major housing crisis. One of its consequences is that thousands of people are living in their cars. California accounts for almost half of the homeless population in the United States. Some cities are now opening up parking lots where the homeless can more safely spend the night. We take a closer look.

This week, the US was rocked by the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old basketball star was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Tributes have poured in from the worlds of politics, sports and those who knew him. We tell you more.

And there's a new twist in Donald Trump's impeachment trial as allegations from former national security advisor John Bolton come out ahead of his tell-all book. We take a closer look at the "bombshell" from Bolton.



