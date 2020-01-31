Donald Trump owes his presidency, at least in part, to America's evangelical Christians. And the US president certainly won’t be able to win a second term on November 3 without their support. Around a quarter of the US population are evangelicals. Our correspondents report.

Advertising

For these hardline Protestants, who vote in accordance with their "convictions and as disciples of Christ", Trump was chosen by God – something that the president himself was quick to understand.

Our US correspondents found out more about these evangelical Christians, who make up a core part of Trump’s electoral base.

>> Read our article: Trump to appeal to evangelicals with unprecedented speech at anti-abortion rally

>> Watch our Focus report: Evangelical churches gaining ground in France

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe