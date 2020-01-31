Skip to main content
US election 2020: Meeting Donald Trump's evangelical Christian voters

By: Fanny ALLARD | Kethevane GORJESTANI

Donald Trump owes his presidency, at least in part, to America's evangelical Christians. And the US president certainly won’t be able to win a second term on November 3 without their support. Around a quarter of the US population are evangelicals. Our correspondents report.

For these hardline Protestants, who vote in accordance with their "convictions and as disciples of Christ", Trump was chosen by God – something that the president himself was quick to understand.

Our US correspondents found out more about these evangelical Christians, who make up a core part of Trump’s electoral base.

