Bianca Jagger: Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega 'is a traitor and a murderous dictator'
People who supported the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua need to realise that President Daniel Ortega "is a traitor and a murderous dictator". So says Nicaraguan social and human rights advocate Bianca Jagger as she supports a new film being shown here in Paris. The documentary, "Nicaragua, a land free to live in", gives voice to those at the heart of the insurrection there in 2018 as anger against Ortega boiled over.
Jagger says films like this one are vital for people to understand what is happening in the country, as she praises its director Daniel Rodriguez Moya for showing events from the perspective of those at the heart of the protests.
The film will be shown tonight in Paris at the Maison de l’Amérique Latine on Boulevard Saint-Germain, and on Tuesday evening at the Salle Lombard de L’École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales on Boulevard Raspail.
