Bianca Jagger: Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega 'is a traitor and a murderous dictator'

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

People who supported the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua need to realise that President Daniel Ortega "is a traitor and a murderous dictator". So says Nicaraguan social and human rights advocate Bianca Jagger as she supports a new film being shown here in Paris. The documentary, "Nicaragua, a land free to live in", gives voice to those at the heart of the insurrection there in 2018 as anger against Ortega boiled over.