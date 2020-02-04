Perspective

US presidential election: 'Pete Buttigieg is an inspirational candidate'

Pete Buttigieg is the candidate who can construct a new Democratic coalition to speak broadly to people to take on Donald Trump to become the next US president. That's the view of Lex Paulson, a supporter of "Americans Abroad for Pete Buttigieg" and a lecturer in rhetoric and political theory at Sciences Po university in Paris. Paulson says the status quo of Joe Biden is not the answer, nor is the more radical left of Bernie Sanders. He spoke to us as we waited for the delayed results from the Iowa caucuses.