Inside the Americas

Donald Trump's State of the Union speech did not go entirely according to plan. The drama started when he refused to shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ended with Pelosi ripping up her copy of the US president's speech. In the middle, Donald Trump continued with his unique brand of America First, touting gains in the economy and other self-proclaimed wins on his watch.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, two environmental activists were found dead this week, just a few days apart. The two men were campaigning to protect Monarch butterflies from deforestation. Their deaths are allegedly linked to cartels involved in intensive avocado farming.

And in Hollywood, the Oscars are at the centre of another controversy over the lack of diversity in the nominees. Many industry insiders say it's even more surprising as 2019 was a particularly strong year for diversity in film.

