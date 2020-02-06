The Interview

Stumping for Bernie: Larry Sanders on his younger brother

Larry Sanders. © FRANCE 24

He refers to his brother as "Bernard", echoes his junior of six years by calling health care reform the crucial campaign issue of 2020, and after Iowa's results, predicts Joe Biden "will limp on but his candidacy's finished". FRANCE 24 speaks to Larry Sanders, 84, who made his life in Oxford, acts as the UK Green Party's spokesperson for health and social services… and came to Paris as part of his canvassing efforts for Bernie Sanders’ second presidential run.