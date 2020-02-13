Inside the Americas

The region of Michoacán in Mexico is struggling to lure field scientists despite its rich biodiversity. The 3,000 monthly murders linked to organised crime can deter even the most passionate researchers, as our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in the United States, Bernie Sanders has scored a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary, cementing his position amongst progressive voters, with former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg coming in second. Former vice president Joe Biden, meanwhile, says he's just getting started, after coming in a distant fifth.

And a French poodle has taken the dog world's most prestigious prize. Siba won Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Dog Show held in New York. The annual competition for pure-bred canines draws hundreds of contenders from around the world.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe