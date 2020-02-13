Environmental advocate Gina McCarthy: Trump administration 'not following science'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Mairead DUNDAS Follow | Sophian Aubin

The decade just passed has gone down as the hottest ever recorded on Earth. Our guest Gina McCarthy has devoted much of that last decade to shaping environmental policy in the US, and just took charge of the Natural Resources Defense Council, a US-based non-profit environmental advocacy group. While she regrets that the Trump administration is "trying to move us backwards", she is hopeful that different progressive movements can "band together". McCarthy also urges all US presidential candidates to "get real on climate and act now". She spoke to FRANCE 24's Mairead Dundas.