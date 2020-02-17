Gun control: Why some US sheriffs are vowing to disobey 'red flag' laws

The sheriff in Custer County, Colorado. © France 2

By: Wassim Cornet | FRANCE 2

As the death toll from mass shootings in the United States continues to rise, several US states have recently passed gun control laws. These "red flag" laws allow police or family members to petition a judge to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. Colorado is the latest state to have passed a "red flag" law, which came into effect last month. But several sheriffs say the law is unconstitutional and vow they won't obey it. Our France 2 colleagues Agnès Vahramian and Fabien Fougère report.