Tijuana: A story of migrants stranded in Mexico

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

A year on from the Trump administration's highly controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy for would-be asylum seekers, what exactly does daily life look like for the tens of thousands of people stuck on the Mexican side of the border? We sat down with photographer Kelly Dassault, who's spent the past six years documenting migrants' experiences in the border town of Tijuana.