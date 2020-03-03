Super Tuesday: Democrats court Latino vote in California

The US is seeing a rise in immigrants applying for citizenship in order to vote. Some 60 percent of newly-naturalised citizens are Hispanic. © FRANCE 24

By: Pierrick LEURENT | Valérie DEFERT

Super Tuesday is underway, which means 14 US states are voting simultaneously to select the Democratic Party's presidential nominee to take on Donald Trump in November. Among them is California, the most populous state, which has 415 delegates up for grabs. The Golden State is also important because more than a third of Californians are Hispanic, a vital demographic for Democratic victory. So how do the candidates hope to win the Latino vote? Our correspondents Terry FitzPatrick, Valerie Defert and Pierrick Leurent report.