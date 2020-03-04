Skip to main content
Live
#SuperTuesday
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
In the press

'He's Alive': Biden's Super Tuesday success

Issued on: Modified:

IN THE PAPERS
IN THE PAPERS © FRANCE 24
By: Solange MOUGIN

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, 04.03.2020: We take a look at the incoming results from Super Tuesday and how the American press is covering one of the most important days for Democratic candidates. We see how a two-man race for the nomination is unfolding and how Joe Biden is, for some, "the comeback kid". On a lighter note, we find out from The Conversation why Biden's pet dog, Major, carries his own "baggage" and why, according to the website, candidates without dogs cannot be trusted.  

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.